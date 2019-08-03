August 6, 1939-August 2, 2019
ALEDO — Marguerite A. Cook, 79, of Aledo, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Mercer Manor in Aledo. Services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at Fippinger where memorials may be left to Mercer County VFW Post 1571 Auxiliary or Fur-Ever Friends.
She was born Aug. 6, 1939, in Chicago to Leon and Marguerite Jacobson Christian. Margie attended the local schools and married Robert Harmon July 6, 1957, in Aledo. She later married Clifford “Sarge” Cook Oct. 25, 1997, in Aledo. He died Dec. 12, 2012.
Margie was employed at Quinn's Brothers Grocery in Aledo for 10 years. For many years, she assisted her sister, Helen Lemon, in the operation of Monmouth Tastee Freeze.
She was a lifetime member of Mercer County VFW Post 1571 Auxiliary. Margie enjoyed embroidery, crochet, baking and spending time with her family and dogs.
Survivors include one daughter, Barb (Wayne) Johanson of Muscatine; one son, Bill (Tracy) Harmon of Alpha; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert Christian of San Antonio, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, one son, Bobby; one great-grandson, Coby; one great-great-grandson, Bentley; and four sisters preceded her in death.