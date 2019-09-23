Margitta "Marge" Ann Chaney

February 7, 1949-September 21, 2019
GENESEO — Margitta Ann “Marge” Chaney, 70, of Geneseo, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. A private graveside service will be held at Edwards Cemetery located in Powersite, Mo., at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society and Henry County Humane Society – Geneseo.
Marge was born Feb. 7, 1949, the daughter of Paul and Erna (Speicher) Chaney, in Dickens, Mo. She graduated from Geneseo High School, Black Hawk College and Northern Illinois University. She received her master's degree in Elementary Education and Reading. Marge was a 35-year teacher for the Kewanee School District. She taught third grade and later taught Title 1 classes. She participated in activities at St. Malachy Catholic Church, where she was a member. She also participated in breast cancer support groups and Women Connection meetings. She enjoyed traveling to all 50 states, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, eating at fine restaurants, needlepoint, quilting, scrapbooking and card making. She loved her Yorkies, Maya and Maggie, knowing that she will meet them, and several others, at the Rainbow Bridge.
You have free articles remaining.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sister, Christa (James) Barton, Winnebago, Ill.; niece, Erin (Hector) Flores; nephew, Brandon Barton; great-nieces, Eneida Gomez, Everley and Wrenna Flores; great-great-nephew, Jahseh Barr, who is on the way; special aunt, Mona Chaney, Mo.; and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Erna.