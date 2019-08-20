August 29, 1930-August 18, 2019
COAL VALLEY — Margie Birmingham, 88, of Coal Valley, Ill., died unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in her home.
Services are 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Coal Valley. Burial is in Coal Valley Cemetery. Visitation is one hour before the services. Memorials may be made to the church. Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley, is assisting the family.
The former Margie Anne Popejoy was born Aug. 29, 1930, in Fairfield, Iowa, to Hartzell and Myrtle (Wamsley) Popejoy. She married Thomas Birmingham on Nov. 27, 1974, in Coal Valley. He died Dec. 27, 2007. She was employed at the Rock Island Arsenal for several years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and Mary Martha Guild at the church. She was an accomplished quilter and painter, and loved spending time with her family and many friends.
Margie is survived by nephews, George Boyle, of Colona, David Boyle and Dan Boyle, both of East Moline, Rick Wamsley, of Illinois, James Wamsley, of North Carolina, and Dennis Wamsley, of Texas; her close friend, Patricia Faucon, of Milan; and Tom's extended family.
