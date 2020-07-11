Margery Jean Sersig (née Caradine)

She is survived by her daughters Nan Sersig of Chester Twp., Dr. Beth Sersig (husband Dr. Christopher Brandt) of Cleveland Hts., and Audrey Sersig Walker (husband Stephen) of Newbury; son-in-law Dr. John A. Daniels, grandchildren Stewart (Shelly), Kate (Josh), Steven, Alan, Molly (Zach), Anna, Eric (Josie), Jane (Joe), Andrew, and Conlin, and great-grandchildren Olivia, Emma, Samuel, Kairi, Keegan, and Gabby.

Margery was known for sharing freely of her time, of her arts and crafts talents, and of her words. In years past she volunteered with spinal cord injury patients, recorded audiobooks for the vision impaired, read to nursing home residents, and participated in Church Women United. She loyally followed the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Cavaliers via radio broadcasts. In her later years she enjoyed entering artwork and knitting projects in the Wayne County Fair exhibits, for which she received multiple ribbons.