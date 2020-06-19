Margaret V. Farrar

Margaret was formerly Secretary of Church Women United in Moline. She was thrilled to carry on a family tradition of PEO membership as a sister in Chapter IS, Moline. She was an avid reader of fiction and mysteries.

Margaret delighted in her family, both immediate and extended, especially her 14 nieces and nephews. She was known for writing caring and quirky letters and being diligent in sending birthday and holiday greetings. She had a gentle sense of humor and was loved and respected by everyone who knew her.

Margaret is survived by her husband of nearly 61 years, Richard, and their three children, Victoria (Shaun) Graves of Moline, Valerie Farrar of Moline, and Arthur Richard “Rick” (Dena) Farrar of Martinez, Ga. Her four granddaughters are Charlotte and Clara Graves and Cordelia and Gwenyth Farrar. She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.

