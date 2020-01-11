Margaret S. Ostrand
View Comments

Margaret S. Ostrand

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
011220-ostrand.jpg

June 22, 1923-9, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Margaret S. Ostrand, 96, of Rock Island, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memorial Estate, Moline. Memorials may be made to Bethany Baptist Church or Telephone Pioneers of America.

Margaret was born on June 22, 1923, in Worden, Mont., the daughter of Rene And Malvina (DeVolder) Lievens. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1942 and married Henry Ostrand on Dec. 8, 1945, in Moline and together they welcomed their son, Paul. Henry preceded her in death on June 3, 1987.

She retired in 1979 from Illinois Bell, Rock Island, after 36 years.

Margaret was a member of Bethany Baptist Church, Moline, where she was active in fellowship and hospitality for many years, helping with weddings and funerals. She was also a Cub Scout leader and a member of Telephone Pioneers. She liked sewing, knitting, baking and tending to her flowers. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to most of the United States, including Hawaii. She loved her church family and being with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her grandchildren, Bryant (Wendy) Ostrand, Janessa (Lewis) Argo, Amanda Ostrand, and Jordyn Ostrand; great-grandchildren, Braelyn, Alivia and Stella; special friends, Janelle Entsminger, her daughter, Emily, and granddaughter, Joslyn; nephew and nieces Bill (Bunny) Huvaere, Marge (Harold) Humphrey, Elsie (Elmer) Kimbel.

She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Ostrand; brother, Leon; and two sisters, Yvonne and Edna.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

To send flowers to the family of Margaret Ostrand, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 15
Visitation
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Margaret's Visitation begins.
Jan 16
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
10:30AM
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Margaret's Funeral Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News