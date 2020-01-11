June 22, 1923-9, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Margaret S. Ostrand, 96, of Rock Island, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memorial Estate, Moline. Memorials may be made to Bethany Baptist Church or Telephone Pioneers of America.

Margaret was born on June 22, 1923, in Worden, Mont., the daughter of Rene And Malvina (DeVolder) Lievens. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1942 and married Henry Ostrand on Dec. 8, 1945, in Moline and together they welcomed their son, Paul. Henry preceded her in death on June 3, 1987.

She retired in 1979 from Illinois Bell, Rock Island, after 36 years.