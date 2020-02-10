Margaret “Pat” Patricia Flynn

April 30, 1920- February 9, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Margaret Patricia “Pat” Flynn, 99, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Pat was born on April 30, 1920, in Rock Island, the daughter of Thomas P. and Jeanette (Conaghan) Sinnett. She married Dan J. Flynn on May 29, 1948, in the former St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rock Island.

She was a graduate of Northwestern University and later served as a nurse with the Red Cross during World War II and following the war in Germany. Pat was a member of St. Pius Church, Visiting Nurses Association, Auxiliary Board of the former Franciscan Hospital and active in the Art Guild. She loved golfing and tennis, playing Bridge, painting and needle point.