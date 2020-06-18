× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 8, 1922-June 17, 2020

MOLINE — Margaret Murphy, 97, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She will be interred at Moline Memorial Park; Moline and a private family service will be held.

Memorials can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church East Moline.

Margaret was born Nov. 8, 1922, on her parents' farm near Milan, Mo. She was the youngest of 11 children born to James and Dora May (Harris) Glidewell.

On Aug. 17, 1949, Margaret married James N. Murphy in Trenton, Mo. They moved to the Quad-Cities, where they raised their six children and enjoyed 57 years together. James preceded Margaret in death in November 2006. Margaret was a proud employee of Deere Harvester Works in East Moline for 20 years. During this time, she worked in various departments. She retired with the title of head cashier.