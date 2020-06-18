November 8, 1922-June 17, 2020
MOLINE — Margaret Murphy, 97, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She will be interred at Moline Memorial Park; Moline and a private family service will be held.
Memorials can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church East Moline.
Margaret was born Nov. 8, 1922, on her parents' farm near Milan, Mo. She was the youngest of 11 children born to James and Dora May (Harris) Glidewell.
On Aug. 17, 1949, Margaret married James N. Murphy in Trenton, Mo. They moved to the Quad-Cities, where they raised their six children and enjoyed 57 years together. James preceded Margaret in death in November 2006. Margaret was a proud employee of Deere Harvester Works in East Moline for 20 years. During this time, she worked in various departments. She retired with the title of head cashier.
As a loyal member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Margaret was active in several church organizations. She enjoyed water aerobics classes at the Moline YMCA, reading, gardening, quilting, traveling, wintering in Hawaii, and cooking for her family. Margaret was particularly known for her pot roast dinners, Texas sheet cake and lace cookies. She loved spending time with her family. Margaret's warm, welcoming, positive personality will be missed along with her loving smile and laugh.
Those left to cherish her memory are children, George (Joan) Murphy, Dr. Greg (Susan) Murphy, Travis (Laurel) Murphy, Debbie (Brad) Holmer, Monica (Mike) Brashears, and special son-in-law, Dennis (Cindy) Pingel; sister, Ailene; 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings; and daughter, Pamela Pingel.
Margaret's family would like to thank the hospice staff for the excellent care and compassion shown to Margaret during her final days.
Full obituary at www.esterdahl.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.