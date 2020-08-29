× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 15, 1929-August 27, 2020

COAL VALLEY — Margaret M. Alender, 90, of Coal Valley, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at her residence.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

Margaret was born Nov. 15, 1929, in Moline, the daughter of Julien C. and Erma “Irma” M. (Laetham) Coudenys. She married Alva Clark on July 16, 1949, in Davenport. She later was married to Charles Alender on Feb. 13, 1959, in Rock Island.

She was employed at Norcross Safety Co. as a cutter and at Denny's Restaurant as a hostess and waitress.