Margaret M. Alender
Margaret M. Alender

November 15, 1929-August 27, 2020

COAL VALLEY — Margaret M. Alender, 90, of Coal Valley, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at her residence.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

Margaret was born Nov. 15, 1929, in Moline, the daughter of Julien C. and Erma “Irma” M. (Laetham) Coudenys. She married Alva Clark on July 16, 1949, in Davenport. She later was married to Charles Alender on Feb. 13, 1959, in Rock Island.

She was employed at Norcross Safety Co. as a cutter and at Denny's Restaurant as a hostess and waitress.

Survivors include her daughters and spouses, Diane (Clyde) Bruner, Springfield, Mo., Darlene (Jerry) Ward, East Moline, and Donna (Dennis) Schiess, Coal Valley; son and daughter-in-law, Charles J. (Julie) Alender, Fresno, Calif.; grandchildren, Lisa and Eric Gannaway, Plainfield, Ind., Vicki Wates and Tim Ryerson, Cabool, Mo., Amy Gustafson, Milan, Steven Ward, Milan, Christine and John Hohenshell, Olathe, Kan., C. David and Christy Bruner, Fair Grove, Mo., Daniel and Kimberley Bruner, Irving, Texas, Jason and Linda Sue Breitenstein, Glendale Heights, Ill., Jennifer Breitenstein, Geneseo, Ashley Alender, Hanford, Calif., Alexis Alender, Hanford, Calif., Jessica and Jacob Woodard, Fresno, Calif.; 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. A special thanks to Trinity Hospice Nurses, Darcy, Janelle, Tori, Amanda, Christy; Dr. Shawn Keeven, social worker, Kylie; bath aide, Christine; and Pastor Steve. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Robert Coudenys.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at deroofuneralhome.com.

