October 11, 1928-August 11, 2019
MOLINE — Margaret L. Masengarb, 90, of Moline, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. A funeral service for Margaret will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 4th Ave. E., Milan. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Margaret was born Oct. 11, 1928, in Rock Island, a daughter of Albert and Elizabeth L. (Crosby) Reed. She married Lyle A. Masengarb on Aug. 11, 1946. Lyle passed away in 1977. Margaret worked at Servus Rubber for over 20 years. She attended Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church, Rock Island. Margaret greatly enjoyed gardening, playing cards, crossword puzzles, penny slots at the casino and old-time country music.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Carolyn (Tom) Peterson, Rapids City, Cheryl (John) Opsal, Geneseo, Harvey Masengarb, Galena, Mo., Eileen Roberts, Albuquerque, N.M., and Evelyn Malone, Pyatt, Ark.; 21 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Roy (Helen) Reed, Sun City, Ariz., Bonnie (Verlyn) Corbin, Georgetown, Tenn., Robert (Shirley) Reed, Milan, Linda (Jack) Wood, Phoenix, Ariz., Roger (Brenda) Reed, St. Petersburg, Fla., David (Debbie) Reed, Davenport; sister-in-law, Janie Reed, Rock Island; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; partner of 32 years, Frank Tinsman; sons, Howard and Dwight Masengarb; brothers, George and James Reed; and three grandchildren.
