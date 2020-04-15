× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 15, 1929-April 14, 2020

CAMBRIDGE — Margaret L. Echelberger, 90, of Cambridge, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Cremation has been accorded, and a private committal service will be held on Monday, April 20, at Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorials may be made to the Cambridge Ambulance Service or the Cambridge Fire Department. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Margaret Louise Vincent was born July 15, 1929, in Munson Township, Henry County, Illinois, the daughter of Harley E. and Augusta M. Jodts Vincent. She was educated in rural country schools and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1947. Her marriage to Paul Echelberger took place on Aug. 1, 1951, in Cambridge. He passed away on Jan. 27, 2001. She was a homemaker and also drove a bus for the Cambridge School District after her children were older. Margaret and Paul went to many car shows in their earlier years. She enjoyed having a garden and being able to pick fresh vegetables for family meals. Margaret was a diehard Cambridge Vikings fan.