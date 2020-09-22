× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Margaret E. & Terrence “Terry” Dehls

EAST MOLINE-Margaret E. Dehls, 89, formerly of East Moline, Illinois, went to be with her Lord Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Mercy One Medical Center, Des Moines, Iowa.

Terrence “Terry” Dehls, 81, formerly of East Moline, Illinois, died Saturday, September 12, 2020, in his home in Des Moines, Iowa.

Services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, and will be live streamed at facebook.com//TrimbleFuneralHomes//live. The family will receive friends at a hospitality visitation with food and refreshments before the service from 11 a.m. to funeral time. Masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

The former Margaret Ethel Peterson was born April 20, 1930, in Rock Island, Illinois, the daughter of Marc and Goldie (Hammond) Peterson. She married Roy Stottler on December 20, 1947, in Geneseo, Illinios, and the couple had four children before separating. She then married Terry Dehls on April 8, 1972, in Moline.