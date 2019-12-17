Margaret Dorothy Staab

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Private entombment will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum following the services. Memorials may be made to Illini Restorative Care Activities Fund and the National Stroke Association.

Margaret was born on Aug. 18, 1926, in Kewanee, Ill., the daughter of Stanley and Sophia (Lampowski) Pilarski. She married Irwin Staab in Iowa City on April 29, 1950. Margaret graduated from Kewanee High School. She retired from the East Moline School District where she worked at the Bowlesburg School cafeteria. Margaret was a member of the Holy Trinity Polish National Church. She liked to spend her time gardening, baking and canning. Margaret loved her time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.