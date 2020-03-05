July 16, 1927-March 4, 2020
EAST MOLINE — On March 4, 2020, Margaret Anne Baker walked through the gates of heaven into the arms of her husband, Merwin, and sons, Marty and Steve.
Born July 16, 1927, to Albert and Margaret Larson. She grew up on a farm and got her education in a one-room school.
Shortly after World War II, she met Merwin Baker, and they were married on Oct. 19, 1946. They spent 69 years together while raising their family in a home filled with love. Mom never aspired to have a career or work outside the home; all she wanted to be was a wife and mother. From 1947 to 1961, they were blessed with 11 children, completing the Bakers Dozen. Every one of us say, “Mom likes me best!” because she made each one of us feel special. With help from her father and father-in-law, they built a big house to shelter their growing family. Every Saturday night, she would polish all our shoes and line them up on the table for church the next morning. We always sat in the front pews of the church so we would pay attention and behave. We had a huge garden to provide plenty of fresh vegetables to go along with the meat from Mom's parents' farm. Every night she popped bowls of popcorn for a bedtime snack. Later she confessed she did that because she never wanted us to go to bed hungry. Giving a helping hand to others and being involved was taught to us by example.
She was calm, fair, generous, hard-working, honest, helpful, compassionate, energetic, faithful, friendly, funny, stubborn, kind, loyal, spiritual, modest, patient, romantic, sensible, understanding, warmhearted and fashionable. She was a voracious reader and tried to read every Amish book ever written. Every night at 6:30 she was sitting in front of the television to watch Wheel of Fortune. Once she wrote a letter to Vanna White reminding her that she was a role model for many young girls and should dress more appropriately. Mom was President of the Altar and Rosary Society at St. John/St. Mary church for many years and planned and worked chicken dinners, bingo, funeral luncheons and rummage sales. She also made rosaries with a group of women at church. Together our parents cleaned the church and planted the outdoor flowers.
After Dad retired, they became world travelers visiting Mexico, Hawaii, Guam, the Phillipines, Saipan and Aruba. It was their custom to go into the real neighborhoods and visit local churches and outdoor markets rather than sign up for the “souvenir tours.” As she became older and couldn't travel anymore, she was content to crochet baby blankets, make quilts and receiving blankets for Birthright. One of her favorite projects was making baby caps and blankets for preemie babies. With every stitch, she prayed for the babies and mothers . She also crocheted winter scarves and hats for the homeless and veterans. Over the course of her lifetime, she literally made thousands of articles to give away. With translucent skin, white hair and a soft speaking voice, many people believe she was an angel on earth.
She is survived by her children: Linda (Jeff) Vaughn, Kathie McIntosh (Jim Turner), Marcia Allen, Chris Baker (Speedy Williams), Daniel Baker (Pammy Gomez), Pam Baker, Paula Baker, Denise Baker and Sandy (Floyd) Cordova; 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren with one due in August.
Predeceased by her husband, Merwin; sons, Marty and Steve; one grandchild; her parents; three sisters; and one brother.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday at St Mary's Catholic Church, Hampton, Ill. Burial will be in Rock Island, National Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m.
PLEASE! In lieu of flowers and gifts, she requests donations be made to Smile Train or Birthright.
Service information
12:30PM
1:00PM-4:00PM
10:00AM
708 State Avenue
Hampton, IL 61256