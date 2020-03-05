Margaret Anne Baker

Shortly after World War II, she met Merwin Baker, and they were married on Oct. 19, 1946. They spent 69 years together while raising their family in a home filled with love. Mom never aspired to have a career or work outside the home; all she wanted to be was a wife and mother. From 1947 to 1961, they were blessed with 11 children, completing the Bakers Dozen. Every one of us say, “Mom likes me best!” because she made each one of us feel special. With help from her father and father-in-law, they built a big house to shelter their growing family. Every Saturday night, she would polish all our shoes and line them up on the table for church the next morning. We always sat in the front pews of the church so we would pay attention and behave. We had a huge garden to provide plenty of fresh vegetables to go along with the meat from Mom's parents' farm. Every night she popped bowls of popcorn for a bedtime snack. Later she confessed she did that because she never wanted us to go to bed hungry. Giving a helping hand to others and being involved was taught to us by example.