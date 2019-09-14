May 22, 1932-Sept. 12, 2019
GENESEO — Margaret A. Wohrley, 87, of Geneseo, formerly Cambridge, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Allure of Geneseo. A Memorial Mass celebrating her life will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Cambridge. The Reverend John Burns will celebrate. Inurnment will follow at Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Visitation for Margaret will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept, 18, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory-Geneseo Chapel. The Rosary will be recited at 4:30 p.m. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be directed to Margaret Wohrley Memorial Fund.
Margaret was born May 22, 1932, the daughter of Francis and Oma (Rendleman) Curran, in Dixon. She graduated from Dixon High School. Margaret obtained her nursing degree at Katherine Shaw Bethea School of Nursing. She married Floyd Wohrley on Aug. 1, 1953. She shared her nursing skills in private practice offices, at Hammond-Henry Hospital and as the school nurse in the Cambridge School District. Margaret was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church for over 40 years. She was the DAR winner when she attended St. Patrick School in Dixon, a member of the Red Hat Society, and the St. John Vianney Altar and Rosary Society. She collected angels, played bridge and bingo. She liked to win! Margaret and Floyd spent winters in Florida, and she loved to travel. She was very quick to book the next trip!
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband Floyd; daughter Cathy (Mark) Koch, Elmhurst, Ill.; sons, Jim (Karen) Wohrley, Weirsdale, Fla., Tom (Marta) Wohrley, Parker, Colo.; grandchildren, Emily (Josh) Stokes, Parker, Rob Wohrley, Aurora, Colo., Neil (Anna) Wohrley, Lonetree, Colo., Mary Margaret Koch, Oak Park, Ill.; three great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Anne) Curran, Littleton, Colo.; and sister, Helen Green, Dixon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Oma; sisters, Mary Sue Beecher and Cathy O'Malley. To share a message of sympathy with Margaret's family, visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.