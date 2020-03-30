April 22, 1948- April 22, 1948

ALEDO — Margaret A. “Marg” Greer, 71, of Aledo, Ill., died Monday, March 30, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Private family services are Friday, April 3, 2020, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial will be in the Aledo Cemetery. A Celebration of Life after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted will be at a later date. Memorials may be left to the Margaret A. Greer Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Marg was born April 22, 1948, in Moline, to Eugene and Beatrice Standusky Harroun. She was raised by her parents: Ed and Beatrice Bloomfield. She graduated from Aledo High School in 1966 where she was a cheerleader and homecoming attendant for three years. In 1965, Marg was the Mercer County Fair queen. She was united in marriage to Don L. Greer on Aug. 19, 1967, in the College Avenue Presbyterian Church in Aledo, Ill.

Prior to raising her family, Marg was employed at The National Bank of Aledo. She was later employed at the Blackhawk Federal Savings and Loan in Moline and the Georgetown Manor Nursing Home in Aledo. Marg assisted her husband in the operation of the former Greer Home Improvement Store in downtown Aledo.

She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, Aledo Jayceettes and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Aledo.