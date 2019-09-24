July 7, 1962-September 22, 2019
MOLINE — Marcia Jean Price, 57, of Moline, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m, Friday, Sept. 27, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Hampton Township Cemetery, Hampton. Memorials may be made to The Association of Congential Diaphragmatic Hernia Research, Awareness, and Support.
Marcia Jean Price was born July 7, 1962, in Moline; the daughter of Charles Edward “Bud” Price and Elizabeth Mae McClaine Price. Marcia worked at Crimmins Transfer, East Moline, last working in 1997. She was a member of Calvary Church of the Quad Cities, Moline, and Regulators of the Quad Cities. Marcia enjoyed camping, fishing and gardening. She loved taking pictures of beautiful sunsets and sitting on her front porch enjoying mother nature. Being on a motorcycle was one of her biggest enjoyments. Marcia “Sweet Cheeks” was a real people person who loved her family dearly. Her grandchildren were #1 in her life. Her pets, or fur babies as she affectionately called them, became her babies. Marcia's beaming personality will be greatly missed.
You have free articles remaining.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Elizabeth Miller (William Johnson), Moline, Gary Miller, Davenport, and Ashley Hulting (Kevin Jeans), Port Byron; grandchild, Alaina “Bugs” Jeans; sisters, Glenda (Jeff) Clark, Sherrard, and Peggy (Larry) Weimer, East Moline; brothers, Charles “Chuck” (Christine) Price, Port Byron, and William “Bill” (Sharon) Price, East Moline; boyfriend, Sherman Franks, Moline; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents and grandchildren, Owen Daniel Miller and Braden Aaron Johnson.
Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.