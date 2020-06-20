Marcia A. Derby
April 11, 1936-June 19, 2020
MILAN — Marcia A. Derby, 84, of Milan, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Hope Creek Care Center, Moline. Due to public gathering restrictions the funeral service and visitation will be private at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Private burial will take place at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made in care of Quad City Animal Welfare Center or Milan Christian Food Pantry.
Marcia was born in Aledo on April 11, 1936, a daughter of Francis J. and Eva F. Larimer Needham. She married Ralph Derby on Jan. 26, 1963. He preceded her in death on Sept. 21, 2012.
Marcia retired as the president and treasurer of Rock Island Postal Employees Credit Union after 32 years.
Marcia was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Milan, Milan Women's Club, Milan Festival Committee and the Milan Improvement Project. She enjoyed watching sports and loved NASCAR. She was also an avid Hawkeye fan.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Cherie L. Derby, Rock Island, and Lisa K. Long, Moline; grandchildren, Lindsay, Jeremiah (Kelly) and Steven (Joella); great-grandchildren, Caitlin, JD, Jayden, Delaney and Liam; great-great-grandchildren, Madelynn and Bryson; and sister, Carole Smith, Bettendorf.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings, Francis Whittington, Lawrence Needham, Lewis Needham, Jean Wynn, Gail Needham and David Needham.
Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.