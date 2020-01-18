May 19, 1925-January 13, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Marcella Mae (Taylor) McCormick, 94, of 1627 7th St., Rock Island, died on Jan. 13, 2020, in the company of her family.

Marcella was born on May 19, 1925 in Quincy, Ill.

She moved to Rock Island after graduating high school. In 1948, she married Albert McCormick. They had three children.

She worked for several years at the Fort Armstrong Hotel as an elevator operator before becoming an employee of the Rock Island-Milan School District as a cafeteria worker and then a matron. She retired in 1990 after 30 years with the district.

Marcella was a devoted member of Second Baptist Church where she was a member for more than 50 years. She was a Trustee Helper, and she often worked in the kitchen during Vacation Bible School. Marcella was also a 10-year member of the Martin Luther King Center's Active Club. She also enjoyed reading, traveling and being with family.

Marcella is survived by her sons, Gilbert of Hillsdale, Ill. and Garry of Rock Island. She has six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Her husband, Albert; and daughter, Sheila, precede her in death.