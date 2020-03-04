January 27, 1925-March 3, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Marcella Gross, 95, of East Moline, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Clarissa C Cook Hospice in Bettendorf.
Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Memorial visitation will be held one hour prior; inurnment will be at National Cemetery at the Rock Island Arsenal. Memorials may be made to her family.
Marcella T. Stuttgen was born Jan. 27, 1925, in Minnesota, the daughter of Leonard and Eleanora (Hochstein) Stuttgen.
Marcella married Roland Robert Gross on Nov. 30, 1957, in Minneapolis, Minn.; he died April 3, 2016, in Silvis. Marcella was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and the casinos.
Survivors include sons, Scott (Mai Anh) Gross, Brad (Joni) Gross and Rod (Elaine) Gross; daughters, Terri Warden and Roxanne (Randy) Bogs; daughter-in-law, Diana; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; six sisters; and one brother.
