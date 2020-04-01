July 20, 1936-March 31, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Manuel Camacho, 83, East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Manuel was born on July 20, 1936, in Mexico, the son of Macario and Aurora (Cendejas) Camacho. He married Emilia Mozqueda, and she preceded him in death. Manuel was a self-employed carpenter. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Moline.
Survivors include his children, Miguel Camacho, Mexico, Fernando Camacho, East Moline, Yolanda Cerna, Monmouth, Ill., Victor Camacho, East Moline, Jaime Camacho, East Moline, and Esther Camacho, Mexico; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Raul.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.
