January 18, 1926-March 30, 2020
LOUDON, Tenn. — Magdalena “Magda” A. Beardsworth, 94, of Loudon, Tenn., (formerly Erie, Ill.), passed away at River Grove Health & Rehabilitation Facility, Loudon, Tenn., on March 30, 2020. Visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date in Erie. Memorials may be made to the veterans group of your choice. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie, Ill., is handling arrangements.
Magda was born Jan. 18, 1926, in Salzburg, Austria. She grew up during World War II working at state required work camps. She was trained in barber shop skills where she met her husband, an American serviceman, during the war. She married Leon B. Beardsworth in Illinois on March 11, 1947. They lived in a travel trailer for several years before settling in Erie and raising their family. Magda was active in the senior citizens group, the local elementary school, and Erie Methodist Church. She proudly became an American citizen in 1951.
Magda enjoyed cooking, riding her bicycle, gardening and canning, playing cards and slot machines at local casinos, bus tours with the Senior Citizens, exploring Mexico and Europe, and driving vintage tractors in local parades. She also enjoyed reading, crocheting, dancing and crossword puzzles. She loved seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. Family gatherings were very important. At the age of 91, Magda moved to Tennessee to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Roland (Joan) Beardsworth; grandsons, Greg Beardsworth (Marcela Palacino), Michael (Lisa) Beardsworth; great-grandson, Dominic Beardsworth; stepgrandsons, Derek (Beth) Jost, Bryant Jost (Fiancee - Hope Seaman); stepgreat-grandchildren, Carter, Logan and Natalie Jost, Remington Seaman; and her sister, Rosemarie (Rudl) Bermoser, and family in Salzburg, Austria. Preceding her in death were her husband, Leon; son, William Beardsworth; and special friend, Russell Salmonson.
