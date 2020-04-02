× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LOUDON, Tenn. — Magdalena “Magda” A. Beardsworth, 94, of Loudon, Tenn., (formerly Erie, Ill.), passed away at River Grove Health & Rehabilitation Facility, Loudon, Tenn., on March 30, 2020. Visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date in Erie. Memorials may be made to the veterans group of your choice. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie, Ill., is handling arrangements.

Magda was born Jan. 18, 1926, in Salzburg, Austria. She grew up during World War II working at state required work camps. She was trained in barber shop skills where she met her husband, an American serviceman, during the war. She married Leon B. Beardsworth in Illinois on March 11, 1947. They lived in a travel trailer for several years before settling in Erie and raising their family. Magda was active in the senior citizens group, the local elementary school, and Erie Methodist Church. She proudly became an American citizen in 1951.