Madlynne Ruth Carothers

June 14, 1951- March 26, 2020

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. — Madlynne R. Carothers, 68, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Community Springs Healthcare Facility in El Dorado Springs, Mo., due to ongoing health issues.

Cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Missouri Forget Me Not, Horse Rescue and Sanctuary, 1025 Heritage Dr, Linn Creek, MO 65052, as they have given her horse “Partner” a new home.

Madlynne Ruth Heimbeck was born on June 14, 1951, in Chicago Ill., the daughter of Edward Heimbeck and Elaine Schmidt Heimbeck.

Madlynne married Thomas L. Carothers in 1970. They divorced in 1971.

Madlynne was a graduate of Rock Island High School. She worked for Oscar Mayer in the late 70s and eight years for Pizza Hut in the late 90s. She loved animals and taking care of them, always had dogs, cats and horses. She was very steadfast and driven; she loved rock concerts, art and liked to sew. She built a couple of horse carriages by hand and loved to make homemade books for her grandchildren.