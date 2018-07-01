Mabel Mitchell

November 25, 1918-June 30, 2018
MOLINE — Mabel “Sis” Mitchell, 99, of Moline, died Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.
Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation is one hour before the service.
The former Mabel Gertrude Nicholson was born Nov. 25, 1918, in Moline, to Merle and Grace Evans Nicholson. She married Robert H. Mitchell on Aug. 25, 1952, in Moline. She was employed as a girls matron by Moline School District No. 40 for 24 years, retiring in 1974. She doted on her grandchildren, loved playing cards and cooking, and enjoyed spending summers in northern Wisconsin.
Sis is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert; two sons, Steve Vergane, of Moline, and Rodger Vergane, of Colona; six grandchildren and spouses, David and Betty Vergane, of Dayton, Ind., Jeffery and Angie Vergane, of Silvis, Lori and James Edwards, of East Moline, Rita and Donnie Dickey, of Silvis, Patty and Kurt Luecke, of Rock Island, and Meg and Tim Finch, of Milan; eight great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two daughters-in-law, Linda Vergane and Joyce Vergane; a grandson, Robert Vergane; and three brothers.
Sis’s family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.