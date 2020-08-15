April 29, 1923-August 3, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Mabel Beatrice Sangster, 97 was called home to heaven and passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, with her loving family by her side. A private burial will be held at the Rock Island National Cemetery.
Mabel was born April 29, 1923, in East Moline, Ill., the daughter of Baxter Sr. and Laura Mae (Allen) Pettis. She married William Bell on Feb. 1, 1941, in Davenport. After his passing, she married William Sangster on Aug. 26, 1976.
Mabel's journey began at the age of 10 years old in 1933. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized in 1938 at the age of 15; she became more involved in church activities by participating in the Junior Ushers and Junior Choir. In 1943, at 20, she was a member of the Young Matron, the Gospel Choir, the Usher Board and served in the ministry of the church clerk. She later became a member of the Mass Choir, Usher Board, Vacation Bible School.
Mabel received the following awards: Certificates of Recognition for service from the Mt. Zion Church family, Certificate from the National Baptist Congress of Christian Education for Church Secretaries, and Certificate for Teacher of Vacation Bible School.
Mabel served as secretary and church clerk for Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church for 76 years and retired in September 2017. She served under the following pastors: A.J. Johnson, W. Howe Donaldson, Cosby Johnson, J.L. Morris, J. Samuel Gardner, and Prentiss W. Harris. Mabel was a faithful, dedicated, loyal and steadfast servant of the Lord.
Mabel enjoyed bowling and was secretary for various bowling leagues in the Quad-Cities. She was an accomplished roller skater, enjoyed baking and a seamstress. Mabel loved hosting and celebrating holidays with her family. Her favorite holidays were the Fourth of July and Thanksgiving. She was a woman who loved spending time with her grandchildren. Mabel was loving, giving and kind. Mabel touched many with her loving spirit. “Hey Love” as she would say.
Mabel was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, William Bell and William Sangster; her sisters, Mary Frances Williams and Marjorie Eddings; and her brother, Baxter Lee Pettis Jr.
She was the matriarch of six generations that consisted of two children, Phyllis (Osborne Sr.) Branch, East Moline, Gary (Gladys) Bell, Davenport; her brother, Melvin Pettis, Florida; special nephews, Ronnie (Delores) Pettis, Clinton, and Jerry (Roberta) Pettis, Michigan; and host of nieces, nephews and many friends. Mabel was blessed with 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 39 great, great grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild.
Grandchildren: Valarie, Osborne Jr. (Tight), Michelle, Anthony, Cynthia, Jason, Talise, Peyton, Adrian, Candace; great grandchildren: Jeremy, Heather, Angela, Jerica, Jeremiah, Veronica, Lydia, Osborne III (Ozzie III), Jonathan, Brittany, Jessica, Anthony, Michael, Antaveos, Marcus, Alexander, Wendell II, Alexandra, Brandon, Stephen, Sakina, Marissa, Adrian; great-great-grandchildren: Jeremy, Jaia, Jakobe, Macari, Tatiana, Avionna, Tamia, Asacia, Elias, Javier, Damian, Jeremiah, Christiano, Elania, Elysia, Anastaysa, Jonielle, Jonathan, Savage, Lucas, Justin, Ovyonna, Jayden, Ivyonna, Serenity, Taevionna, Jacquan, Jace, Bianca, Camila, Louisa, Francesca, Donovan, Jeffery, Antaveos Jr., Sebastian; great-great-great-grandchild: Avery
During Mabel's Journey of Faith, her motto: God did not promise that this journey would be easy, but with His "Grace and Mercy" he has brought me this far by faith and "I Won't Complain."
Her Favorite Scripture: Psalm 27
"The Lord is My Light and My Salvation: Whom Shall I Fear?
The Lord is the Strength of My Life; To Whom Shall I be Afraid?"
Her lasting thoughts of gratitude and thankfulness to her Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Family. Mabel stated it had been a pleasure to serve over 76 years. She felt blessed being a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church for 87 years. In the words of Mabel Beatrice Sangster:
GOD loves you and so do I.
GOD keeps on blessing and "I Won't Complain."
In Loving Memory of
Our Beloved Mother, Grandmother (Granny).
Online condolences may be left at www.sullivanellisltd.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.