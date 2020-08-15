× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 29, 1923-August 3, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Mabel Beatrice Sangster, 97 was called home to heaven and passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, with her loving family by her side. A private burial will be held at the Rock Island National Cemetery.

Mabel was born April 29, 1923, in East Moline, Ill., the daughter of Baxter Sr. and Laura Mae (Allen) Pettis. She married William Bell on Feb. 1, 1941, in Davenport. After his passing, she married William Sangster on Aug. 26, 1976.

Mabel's journey began at the age of 10 years old in 1933. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized in 1938 at the age of 15; she became more involved in church activities by participating in the Junior Ushers and Junior Choir. In 1943, at 20, she was a member of the Young Matron, the Gospel Choir, the Usher Board and served in the ministry of the church clerk. She later became a member of the Mass Choir, Usher Board, Vacation Bible School.

Mabel received the following awards: Certificates of Recognition for service from the Mt. Zion Church family, Certificate from the National Baptist Congress of Christian Education for Church Secretaries, and Certificate for Teacher of Vacation Bible School.