March 25, 1932-November 6, 2019
RIO — M. Marilyn Peterson, 87 of Rio, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the Rio Presbyterian Church. Burial is in New Windsor Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha. Memorials may be left to Rio Presbyterian Church or Tri-County Ambulance, and online condolences may be left at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
She was born March 25, 1932, in New Windsor to Gerald and Chlora Plunkett Spivey. She graduated from AlWood High School and attended Brown's Business College. On July 8, 1953, she was united in marriage to LaVerne F. "Bud" Peterson in New Windsor Presbyterian Church.
Prior to her marriage, she was employed at Royal Neighbors of America. Marilyn was later employed at Farm Insurance Company in North Henderson and Cantrell Rentals in Galesburg before devoting her time fully to her family.
She was an active member of the Rio Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder and was a member of the Rio Women's Club.
Marilyn enjoyed spending time with her large circle of family and friends. She enjoyed tending to her flowers, playing cards with friends and watching sports of all kinds.
Survivors include her husband, Bud; one daughter, Karna Peterson of Decatur, Ill.; two sons, Gerry (Sharon) Peterson of Alpha; Dwight (Maureen) Peterson of Milton, Mass.; five granddaughters, Jennifer Peterson of Alpha, Erin (Karl) Banty of Dover, Mass.; Brittany (Nick) Kortis of Milton, Morgan Peterson of Dedham, Mass., Jessica Peterson of Medford, Mass.; three great granddaughters; one sister, Dolly Anderson of New Windsor; one brother, Virgil Spivey of Cambridge, Ill.;and several nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and six sisters.