May 13, 1930-January 8, 2020

MILAN — M. Lucille Weed, 89, of Milan, Ill., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Avonlea Cottages, Milan.

Services are 2:30 p.m. Friday (today), Jan. 10, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E 4th Ave., Milan. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation will be 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday (today) at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church or the Activity Dept. of Avonlea Cottages.

Mildred Lucille Gollaher was born May 13, 1930, in Quincy, Ill., a daughter of Oliver and Maxine Crossan Gollaher. She graduated from Rock Island High School, and then from Gem City Business College. She married Kenneth E. Weed Sr. on Feb. 24, 1949, in Quincy, Ill. She later attended Black Hawk College.

She retired from the Rock Island Arsenal with over 26 years of service, as an accountant.

Lucille was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. She enjoyed needle point, cross-stitching, word search books and reading.