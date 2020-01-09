M. Lucille Weed
View Comments
MILAN

M. Lucille Weed

{{featured_button_text}}
M. Lucille Weed

May 13, 1930-January 8, 2020

MILAN — M. Lucille Weed, 89, of Milan, Ill., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Avonlea Cottages, Milan.

Services are 2:30 p.m. Friday (today), Jan. 10, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E 4th Ave., Milan. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation will be 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday (today) at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church or the Activity Dept. of Avonlea Cottages.

Mildred Lucille Gollaher was born May 13, 1930, in Quincy, Ill., a daughter of Oliver and Maxine Crossan Gollaher. She graduated from Rock Island High School, and then from Gem City Business College. She married Kenneth E. Weed Sr. on Feb. 24, 1949, in Quincy, Ill. She later attended Black Hawk College.

She retired from the Rock Island Arsenal with over 26 years of service, as an accountant.

Lucille was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. She enjoyed needle point, cross-stitching, word search books and reading.

Surviving are her children: Patricia (Jim) Hoogerwerf, Milan, Tim Weed, Colona, Ill., Patrick (Joanne) Weed, Bradenton, Fla., and Ken (Naima) Weed Jr., Aurora, Colo.; daughter-in-law, Stella Weed, Silvis; grandchildren, Justin Hoogerwerf, Crystal Hoogerwerf, Amanda Procyk, Thomas Weed, Sarah Riggins, Rachel Weed, Saundra Weed, Nicholas Weed and Samantha Weed; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Rick Weed; half-brothers, Merle Myers and Frank Myers; and half-sister, Susie Gollaher.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

To plant a tree in memory of M. Weed as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News