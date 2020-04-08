× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 29, 1935- April 8, 2020

GALESBURG — Miss M. Joan Potts, 85, of Galesburg, Ill., passed away at 4:01 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Seminary Manor Nursing Home.

Joan was born March 29, 1935, in Oneida, Ill., the daughter of Ozro J. and Genevieve M. (Pittard) Potts.

She is survived by her brother, Rolland Potts, of East Moline; her sister, Joyce (Russell) Thompson, of Cambridge, Ill.; sister-in-law, Jeanette Potts, of Galesburg; several nieces, nephews and her very good friend of 58 years, Marilyn Olinger, of Abingdon, Ill. She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Gayle and Merlin Potts; sister-in-law, Joan Potts; her niece, Michele Elder; and a nephew, Rick Potts.

Joan worked as the business manager for the Galesburg Register Mail Newspaper for over 40 years, retiring in 1997. She was a member of the Wataga Congregational Church. Joan enjoyed fishing, camping and taking trips to the casino and horse races. She bowled on leagues for 47 years. Joan graduated from Galesburg High School in 1953.

Cremation will be accorded with a private family burial at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Knox County Humane Society or charity of the donor's choice. Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, Galesburg Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.

To plant a tree in memory of M. Potts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.