February 25, 1919-December 3, 2019

MILAN — M. Geneva Carson, 100, of Milan, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Rock Island. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at The Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the Chapel. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church Building Fund.

Mary Geneva Carson was born Feb. 25, 1919, in Davis County, Iowa, a daughter of Earl and Elva (Noel) Price. She married George Carson on June 8, 1945, and two children were born to their union. Geneva was a sales clerk at McCullough's Department Store in the 1980s, and she loved being with people. In her spare time, she enjoyed crochet, sewing and attending Methodist Women's Meetings in earlier years.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Marie and John Ruggirello, New York City, N.Y.; grandchildren, Andrew Ruggirello and Lillian Carson; great-grandchildren, Farrah and Mason Ruggirello; and many extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.