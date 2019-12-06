August 21, 1925-December 4, 2019

BUFFALO PRAIRIE — M. Emogene Kimball, 94, of Buffalo Prairie, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Mercer Manor in Aledo. Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Buffalo Prairie Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in Buffalo Prairie Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Memorials may be made to Buffalo Prairie Presbyterian Church or Buffalo Prairie Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

She was born Aug. 21, 1925, in Eliza, Ill., to Perry and Bessie Turner Whitney. She graduated as valedictorian from Joy High School, Class of 1942. Emogene attended Western Illinois State Teachers College and graduated from Marycrest College in Davenport, where she later received her master's degree in education. She married John Kimball Dec. 22, 1944, in Buffalo Prairie. He died Nov. 2, 2011.

Emogene was employed as a school teacher, retiring from the Rockridge School District in 1985. She was a member of Buffalo Prairie Presbyterian Church, William Dennison Chapter of the DAR, Mercer County Retired Teachers Association, Mercer County Quilters and was a 75 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 516.

She enjoyed quilting, sewing, playing cards, traveling and wintering in Texas.