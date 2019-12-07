May 9, 1945-December 6, 2019
ORION — Lynne L. Bourell, 74, of Orion, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Illini Restorative Care, Silvis.
Services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Trimble Funeral Home 1700 1st St., Coal Valley. Burial is in Coal Valley Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Rescued in Moline.
The former Lynne Louise Derry was born May 9, 1945, in Macomb, to Lester and Alice (Stoneking) Derry. After graduating from Macomb High School, she attended Gem City Business College in Quincy. She was united in marriage to Charles Bourell on July 3, 1966, in Macomb. The couple moved to Moline and Lynne worked as a bookkeeper for Midway Oil Company and then Mutual Wheel of Moline. She and her husband owned and operated Ovals Pizza in Orion for several years. She enjoyed doing crafts and collecting Hallmark ornaments, and loved all of her dogs, especially Fifi, Spot and Dodie.
Lynne is survived by her husband, Charles; her daughter and son-in-law, Mindy and Brian Arlt of Coal Valley; and two granddaughters and their significant others, Amanda Arlt and Nicholas Royse and Elizabeth Arlt and Ian Farmer. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Lynne's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.