Lynne L. Bourell

The former Lynne Louise Derry was born May 9, 1945, in Macomb, to Lester and Alice (Stoneking) Derry. After graduating from Macomb High School, she attended Gem City Business College in Quincy. She was united in marriage to Charles Bourell on July 3, 1966, in Macomb. The couple moved to Moline and Lynne worked as a bookkeeper for Midway Oil Company and then Mutual Wheel of Moline. She and her husband owned and operated Ovals Pizza in Orion for several years. She enjoyed doing crafts and collecting Hallmark ornaments, and loved all of her dogs, especially Fifi, Spot and Dodie.