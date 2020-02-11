December 31, 1929-February 9, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Lynn “Orville” Otis Blair died peacefully at Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf on Feb. 9, 2020, at the age of 90.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd. in East Moline. Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 14, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, where in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clarissa Cook Hospice House. Interment will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery with full military honors.

Lynn was born on Dec. 31, 1929, in Cutler, Ill., to Harvey and Lena Blair. He graduated from Pinckneyville High School in 1947. After high school he met Barbara Blair (Hulett), and they married in February of 1951 in Rock Island. He was drafted by the Army shortly thereafter and completed basic training in Hawaii at Schofield Barracks. He served 18 months in Panama Canal before heading home to East Moline in 1953. When he returned home, he started his first 30-year career at Northwestern Bell and AT&T as a journey lineman. After retiring from the phone company, he wanted to find a part-time job that allowed him to bring smiles to people's faces every day. He started his second 30-year career at Flowers by Fredericks, delivering flowers and retired in 2015.