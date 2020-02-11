December 31, 1929-February 9, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Lynn “Orville” Otis Blair died peacefully at Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf on Feb. 9, 2020, at the age of 90.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd. in East Moline. Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 14, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, where in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clarissa Cook Hospice House. Interment will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery with full military honors.
Lynn was born on Dec. 31, 1929, in Cutler, Ill., to Harvey and Lena Blair. He graduated from Pinckneyville High School in 1947. After high school he met Barbara Blair (Hulett), and they married in February of 1951 in Rock Island. He was drafted by the Army shortly thereafter and completed basic training in Hawaii at Schofield Barracks. He served 18 months in Panama Canal before heading home to East Moline in 1953. When he returned home, he started his first 30-year career at Northwestern Bell and AT&T as a journey lineman. After retiring from the phone company, he wanted to find a part-time job that allowed him to bring smiles to people's faces every day. He started his second 30-year career at Flowers by Fredericks, delivering flowers and retired in 2015.
He also enjoyed life by spending time with his family and friends. He was a flower enthusiast and always had the best-looking yard on 3rd street A. He loved long drives on country roads and admiring farms, barns and tractors. For nearly a decade he was the best shuffle board player in the area. He found great joy and made the extra effort to deliver flowers to nursing homes and hospital rooms in person. He was an avid Cardinals fan and had the honor of visiting all three Cardinals stadiums in his lifetime. He was also recognized as the number one United Township basketball fan and attended every practice and almost every game for three straight years. He enjoyed interacting with the players and admired Coach Webber.
He was a very loyal man. He was loyal to East Moline, his hometown and where he was raised in southern Illinois, UT basketball, the Windmill restaurant, his last remaining sister-in-law, Neola Blair, and his family. He has always been his family's biggest fan and supporter throughout the years.
He is survived by his loving children, Mary (Dave) Crotty, of Atkinson, Ill., Steve (Amy) Blair, of East Moline, Becky (Kevin) DeMeyer, of Green Forest, Ark., and Brian (Amy) Blair, of Le Claire, Iowa.
His wonderful grandchildren brought him great joy: Jeff Crotty (Colona, Ill.), Jenny (Steve Kaiser) Crotty (Colona, Ill.), Todd (Bobbie Jo) Crotty (Prarie Du Chien, Wis.), Sara (Sam Gerard) Blair (St. Paul, Minn.), Angie (Nate Webber) Blair (Rock Island), Joey (Tera) DeMeyer (Harrison, Ark.), Johnny (Becca) DeMeyer (Green Forest, Ark.), Jared (Summer) DeMeyer (Green Forest, Ark.), Kara (Nick Maldonado) Blair (East Moline), Alyssa Blair (Colona, Ill.), Dylan Olson (Iron Mountain, Mich.), Rachel Boswell (Welton, Iowa), Blake and Taylor Setser (Le Claire, Iowa).
His great-grandchildren that he loved dearly: Colin Hadley, Alexis Crotty, Cameron Minella, Nina and Jack Crotty, Charlie Gerard, Tori and Dustin Savage, Blair and Preston DeMeyer, Ellie Lewis-DeMeyer, Levi and Lincoln DeMeyer, Layne and Paisley DeMeyer, Savannah Johnson, Avalynn Olson, Noah and Novalee Maldonado, Keith and Kyler Blair. As well his special niece, Linda Blair.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Lena Blair; brothers, Don and Harold (Doc) Blair; sisters-in-law, Ruth and Neola Blair; wife, Barbara Blair; granddaughter, Kayla Blair; and special friend, Pam Yakovich.
The family would like to express its gratitude to Dr. Okba and staff; special friend Jenny Little, who brightened his day with personalized cards; Illini Restorative Care; Clarissa Cook Hospice House; and his wife's sister, Vickie Rumler, for their loving care and support.
