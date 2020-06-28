December 16, 1956-June 23, 2020
MILAN — Lynn Ehlers Girard, 63, of Grant Park, Ill., formerly of Milan, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her home.
A memorial visitation will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave, Milan. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, those attending are to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Capacity limitations will be monitored during the visitation. A private family service will be held Wednesday followed by inurnment in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Society.
She was born Dec. 16, 1956, in Chicago, the daughter of Peder and Doris (Crosby) Pedersen. Lynn married David Girard, in Kankakee, on May 5, 2006.
Lynn was employed by VanDrunen Farms in Momence.
She loved swimming, being with family, and spending time with her children and especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband, David, of Grant Park; a daughter, Heather Ehlers, of New Windsor; a son and daughter-in-law, Christopher (Ashlee) Ehlers, of Aledo; local grandchildren, Tayler and Kaitlyn Shouse, New Windsor, Kairi and Zoe Ehlers, Milan, Mick Ehlers, Aledo, Mason Schnell, New Windsor and Liara Ehlers, Aledo; stepchildren, Aimee (Jeffrey) Jones, of Bradley, Ill. and Joe (Stephanie) Girard, of Chebanse, Ill.; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Lois Pedersen, of Momence, Ill.; and two brothers, William Pedersen, and Robert Pedersen, both of Milan; her mother, Doris Pedersen Forcade, also of Milan; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
