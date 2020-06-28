× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 16, 1956-June 23, 2020

MILAN — Lynn Ehlers Girard, 63, of Grant Park, Ill., formerly of Milan, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her home.

A memorial visitation will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave, Milan. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, those attending are to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Capacity limitations will be monitored during the visitation. A private family service will be held Wednesday followed by inurnment in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Society.

She was born Dec. 16, 1956, in Chicago, the daughter of Peder and Doris (Crosby) Pedersen. Lynn married David Girard, in Kankakee, on May 5, 2006.

Lynn was employed by VanDrunen Farms in Momence.

She loved swimming, being with family, and spending time with her children and especially her grandchildren.