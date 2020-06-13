× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 17, 1936-June 8, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Lynn A. Hester Sr., 84, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at his residence.

A live-stream memorial service will take place at 2:00 pm Saturday, June 20, 2020, by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com//live-stream.

Lynn was born on Jan. 17, 1936, in Eads, Tenn., the son of L.B. Hester and Bessie Westbrook. He married Ethel “Sally” Donelson on Oct. 10, 1954, in Eads, Tenn. Lynn worked at John Deere & Co., retiring in 1995. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, doing yardwork and playing the lotto. Lynn was a huge wrestling fan and loved the blues.

Lynn is survived by his children and spouses, Shirley Phelps, Doris and Zach Crider, Carolyn and Mike Robinson, Sylvia Hester, Gail and Warren Miller, Vicki and Anthony Little, Sandra Hester, Teresa and Bill Offutt, Tasha Hester, Todd Hester, and Lavette Johnson; host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Anna Marie (Gary) Morris; and aunt, Willieann Bradley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Hester; sons, Lynn Jr. and Curtis Hester; sisters, Essie Grandberry and Dorothy Grandberry; brother, Odell Hester; his parents; and son-in-law, Jerry Phelps.

Online condolences may be left to Lynn’s family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lynn Hester, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.