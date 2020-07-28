× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 18, 1944-July 26, 2020

HILLSDALE -- Lynette “Lynne” I. Malone, 75, of Hillsdale, departed this life, Sunday, July 26, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for her son Andrew's trust fund.

Lynne was born September 18, 1944, in Sterling, Ill., the daughter of Wayne and Ruby (Wainwright) Feaster. Her childhood was spent enjoying the family dairy farm from driving a tractor, bailing hay, to milking cows. She fell in love with Holstein cows and raised them to take to the Fair as part of her 4-H ventures.

After graduating from Riverdale Senior High in 1962, Lynne went to Black Hawk College to study Psychology, where she met her husband, Kenneth “Ken” Malone. She married Ken on Feb. 2, 1964. He preceded her in death on June 3, 2012.

Lynne and Ken built their home on the family farm to be next to her parents and enjoy country life. Lynne's hobbies were working in the yard along with many hours fishing at the family lake with friends and family.