GENESEO — Lyle R. Peterson, 91, was called to his eternal home on March 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with ALS. A private graveside funeral service will be held Monday, March 30, 2020, at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Reverend Jeff French will officiate. A private family visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the ALS Association and sent to Vandemore Funeral Home, 580 E. Ogden Avenue, Geneseo, IL, 61254. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. A memorial service to celebrate Lyle's life will be scheduled at a later date at Faith Baptist Church, Geneseo.

Lyle Richard Peterson was born Nov. 20, 1928, in Aledo, Ill., son of Earl M. and Minnie E. (Olomon) Peterson. He married Mary Lou Nicholson in 1950. She passed away in 1975. He later married Marjorie Eck of Union, Ohio. She passed away in March 2019. Lyle graduated from Sherrard High School and was employed by John Deere Harvester for 37 years. He retired as a supervisor of Engineering Records. He served on the Colona School Board from 1952 to 1970. He was a charter member of Faith Baptist Church, Geneseo, and served as deacon, a Sunday School teacher, youth leader, treasurer, leader of the Senior Saints and fulfilled many needs that arose. He loved and served Jesus, whom he came to know as Savior when he was 33 years old. He was dearly loved by his family and those who knew him. He had a smile and a joke for everyone. He was a man of wisdom, a great father and Godly example.