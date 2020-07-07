Lyle R. Peterson
View Comments

Lyle R. Peterson

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Lyle R. Peterson

March 24, 2020

COLONA — A memorial service for Lyle R. Peterson of Colona will be held Saturday, July 11, at 1 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 10560 Wolf Road, Geneseo. Lyle passed away on March 24 at age 91. The family will greet friends beginning at noon. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Lyle Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News