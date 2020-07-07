Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

COLONA — A memorial service for Lyle R. Peterson of Colona will be held Saturday, July 11, at 1 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 10560 Wolf Road, Geneseo. Lyle passed away on March 24 at age 91. The family will greet friends beginning at noon. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.