July 13, 1935-February 20, 2020

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lula Belle Jones (Ragsdale), age 84, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. She was surrounded by her family at home in Lakeland, Fla.

Graveside service will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline, 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

She was born July 13, 1935, in Metropolis, Ill., to Joseph O. Ragsdale and Dolly Mae Ragsdale (Larrison).

She married Robert J. Jones on Sept. 13, 1982, in Hampton, Ill.

Both Lula and Robert resided in Lakeland, Fla., after retiring.

Her hobbies included crocheting, fishing, bingo, bunko, collecting many beautiful things as well as a tremendous talent for cooking. She loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.