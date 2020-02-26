July 13, 1935-February 20, 2020
LAKELAND, Fla. — Lula Belle Jones (Ragsdale), age 84, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. She was surrounded by her family at home in Lakeland, Fla.
Graveside service will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline, 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
She was born July 13, 1935, in Metropolis, Ill., to Joseph O. Ragsdale and Dolly Mae Ragsdale (Larrison).
You have free articles remaining.
She married Robert J. Jones on Sept. 13, 1982, in Hampton, Ill.
Both Lula and Robert resided in Lakeland, Fla., after retiring.
Her hobbies included crocheting, fishing, bingo, bunko, collecting many beautiful things as well as a tremendous talent for cooking. She loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Jones Sr., Lakeland; children, Deborah Lynn Nichols, of Lakeland, Fla., Kimmie Lou Dunn (Larry), of Carbon Cliff, Ill., Robert J Jones Jr., of Sterling, Ill.; grandchildren, Shelley C Vanderheiden (John), of Lakeland, Fla., Bridgett R Moyer (Chris), of Lakeland, Fla., Richard P Caldwell Jr., of Reno, Nev., and Joshua Dunn, of Carbon Cliff, Ill.; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandson; sister, Judith Svec (Steve), Silvis, Ill.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Lula Belle is preceded in death by her father, Joseph O Ragsdale; mother, Dolly Mae Ragsdale; siblings, Billy Joe Ragsdale, Sharon Kay Hall and Cinda Sue Ferguson.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.