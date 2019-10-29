October 3, 1984-October 27, 2019
ANDOVER — Luke Michael White, 35, of Andover, passed away at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and Memorial Services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Grace Bible Fellowship, Moline. Memorial Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Private burial will be at Western Township Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established at a later date. Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd., is assisting the family.
Luke was born on Oct. 3, 1984, in Silvis, Ill., the son of Michael W. and Laura L. (Weckel) White. He had been employed as a waiter at various restaurants in Orion and the Quad-Cities area. Luke was a kind and caring individual who loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a history buff and enjoyed listening to music and watching wrestling. He had a big heart and was a strong advocate for Autism Awareness.
Survivors include his parents, Michael and Laura White, Andover; siblings, Lea (Brian) Henderson, Kewanee, Leonna (Blake) Atkins, Coal Valley, and Lance (Andrea) White, Andover; nieces, Brianna, Alexandria, Arianna Henderson and Lillianna Atkins; nephews, Zachary Henderson and Andrew Atkins; great-nephew, Bricen Henderson; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Ethel Weckel, and Clark and Darlene White.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.