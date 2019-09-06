July 17, 1961-August 29, 2019
MURRIETA, Calif. — Luis T. Torres Jr. was born July 17, 1961, and passed away Aug. 29, 2019, in his home in California. A memorial visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary on 6601 38th Ave., Moline. Funeral will be Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Christ the King on 3209 60th St., Moline, with a visitation at 10 a.m., Mass at 11 a.m. and gravesite burial with military honors at 12:30 p.m. at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. A reception will be 1 p.m. at Christ the King following the burial.
Luis graduated from Moline High School, where he enjoyed running track and cross country. Luis joined the U.S. Marines in 1981, serving for 23 years until he retired. The master sergeant enjoyed his running days for the U.S. Marines. Survivors: brothers, Jose Torres (Araceli), Antonio Torres, Alfredo (Lulu) Torres, Camilo (Cheryl) Torres, Guadalupe (Gustavo) Cruz. He preceded in death by his parents, Luis and Consuelo Torres.