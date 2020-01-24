July 10, 1927-January 22, 2020.

COLONA — Luella Zanetello, 92, of Colona, Ill., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

Private graveside services at Rock Island National Cemetery and a celebration of Lue's life will both be held at a later date. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

The former Luella Mae Voorhis was born July 10, 1927, in Rock Island, the daughter of Fred and Gladys (Craig) Voorhis. She married Peter Zanetello on Jan. 24, 1948, and raised two daughters.

She enjoyed her friends and family. She loved working in her flower garden, cards, board games and bingo. Her kindness, humor and joy for life will be missed by all.

Luella is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Peter; daughter, Melody Massa; sisters, Dorothy (Marion) Oak, Shirley Carnes and Patty Grubbs; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Gloria Schmidt; a sister, Darlene; and a brother, Fred Voorhis Jr.

