Luella M. Richter

She worked at Walworth Company in Kewanee. Beverly Schwerbrock introduced Luella to her cousin Eldon Richter whom she married on May 29, 1949, in Kewanee. They followed Eldon's family to California where both her children were born. Luella and Eldon owned and operated an A&W Root Beer stand in Twenty-Nine Palms, Calif. Later, they both also worked at the DMV as managers. She retired in 1984. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and Victoria Presbyterian Church in Riverside, Calif. She enjoyed camping and traveling.