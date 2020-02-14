Lucius 'Lou' Joseph Vargas

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd, Moline. Burial will be at the National Cemetery on the Rock Island Arsenal. Military honors will be conducted by Moline American Legion Post 246. Memorials may be made to the family.

Lou was born on March 4, 1928, in Streator, Ill., the son of Frank and Lupe (Toledo) Vargas. He was a U.S. Veteran, proudly serving in the Army during the Korean War. Lou was a member of the Moline American Legion Post 246, where he dutifully served among the honor guard. He was also a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He remained politically active throughout his life and generously supported many charitable organizations. His passion was football and was a devoted follower of the Chicago Bears. He retired from the U.S. Army, where he worked as a logistic management specialist.