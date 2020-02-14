Lucius 'Lou' Joseph Vargas
View Comments
MOLINE

Lucius 'Lou' Joseph Vargas

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Lucius "Lou” Joseph Vargas

March 4, 1928-February 12, 2020

MOLINE — Lucius "Lou” Joseph Vargas, 91, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd, Moline. Burial will be at the National Cemetery on the Rock Island Arsenal. Military honors will be conducted by Moline American Legion Post 246. Memorials may be made to the family.

Lou was born on March 4, 1928, in Streator, Ill., the son of Frank and Lupe (Toledo) Vargas. He was a U.S. Veteran, proudly serving in the Army during the Korean War. Lou was a member of the Moline American Legion Post 246, where he dutifully served among the honor guard. He was also a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He remained politically active throughout his life and generously supported many charitable organizations. His passion was football and was a devoted follower of the Chicago Bears. He retired from the U.S. Army, where he worked as a logistic management specialist.

Survivors include his son, Kevin and his wife, Angela Vargas, and beloved longtime companion, Linda Wells.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

To send flowers to the family of Lucius Vargas, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 17
Visitation
Monday, February 17, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lucius's Visitation begins.
Feb 18
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
10:00AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
1307 17th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lucius's Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News