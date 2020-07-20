REYNOLDS — Lucille E. Elliott, 90, of Reynolds, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Private funeral services will be held at the Reynolds United Methodist Church, Reynolds. Public Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 801 W. Edgington St., Reynolds. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Burial will be in Reynolds Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Reynolds United Methodist Church or to the American Diabetes Association.

Lucille was born April 6, 1930, in Rock Island, a daughter of Harvey K. and Miriam (Asquith) Johnston. She married Ferdinand Elliott Jr. on Oct. 24, 1954, in Reynolds. Ferdinand passed away June 5, 1996. Lucille graduated with a B.A. from the University of Iowa, earned her teaching certificate and worked for many years as a teacher in Illinois, Iowa and Arizona. Lucille lived most of her life in Reynolds and was very involved in her community. She was a dedicated member of Reynolds United Methodist Church where she served as a trustee, Sunday school teacher and choir member. Lucille was a past president of the United Methodist Church Susanna Circle, Reynolds Women’s Club and the Reynolds Elementary Mother’s Club. She was a lifetime member of the Reynolds American Legion Auxiliary. Lucille was an avid traveler who visited all 50 states, 14 countries and lived in Germany with her family for three years. Lucille loved to play bridge and spend time with her family.