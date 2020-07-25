× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 12, 1923-July 21, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Louise S. Maloney, 96, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Amber Ridge, Moline.

In accordance with her wishes, no service will be held. Private inurnment will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd Ave. West, Milan, IL 61264.

Louise was born Nov. 12, 1923, in Kewanee. She was the daughter of Russian immigrants, Anton and Maria Tsebolka Shinkevich. She married Robert J. “Bob” Maloney on June 14, 1946, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on July 10, 2002.

Louise was a physical education teacher for 33 years at Coolidge Junior High School, Moline. In retirement, she always enjoyed seeing former students and keeping up with their lives and accomplishments.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Rock Island, Blackhawk Chapter of Retired Teachers and the Rock Island Women's Club. She enjoyed being active, playing tennis until the age of 86, and attending Plus 60 theater trips.