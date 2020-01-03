Louise Hendrix
View Comments
ALEDO

Louise Hendrix

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Louise Hendrix

August 12, 1952-January 2, 2020

ALEDO — Louise Hendrix, 67, of Aledo, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Vista Medical Center, Waukegan, Ill. Funeral services are Sunday at 2 p.m. at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery, rural Aledo. Visitation is Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Mercer County Relay for Life. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

Hazel Louise “Weezie” was born on Aug. 12, 1952, in Kirksville, Mo., to Paul and Peggy (Beatty) Robison. She married Phil Hendrix on Dec. 6, 1969, in Green City, Mo.

Louise retired from Wareco after 26 years of service. After retirement she cherished her time babysitting. She also assisted Phil in his “Phil's Phorks” Business. Louise loved spending time with her water aerobics friends at the YMCA, her fellow members of the First Baptist Church and all her grandchildren.

Louise's family includes her husband, Phil; children and their spouses: Melisa and Ed Schable, of Chatham, Ill., and Cary and Donna Hendrix, of Brookfield, Ill.; grandchildren: Kalyn, Drake and Isabel Schable, and Grayson and Gunnar Hendrix; siblings: James Robison, of Tulsa, OKla., and David and Debbie Robison of Lawson, Mo. She was preceded in death by her parents.

To send flowers to the family of Louise Hendrix, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 4
Visitation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
2:00PM
Speer Funeral Home
2502 SE 3rd Street
Aledo, IL 61231
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Louise's Visitation begins.
Jan 5
Funeral Service
Sunday, January 5, 2020
2:00PM
Speer Funeral Home
2502 SE 3rd Street
Aledo, IL 61231
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Louise's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News