March 19, 1921-July 5, 2019
MINOCQUA, Wis. — Louise (Edmund) Egger, age 98, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at home in Minocqua, Wis. Louise was born to Amos and Minnie (Odean) Edmund on March 19, 1921, at home on the farm in Four Corners, Iowa, where she grew up with her brothers, Rudy, Park and Dick, and sisters, Beth and Bea. She graduated from Moline High School, moved to Oklahoma and back to the Quad-Cities.
Louise lived with insurmountable faith and gratitude. She had a passion for nature — especially birds, flowers and kittens — and she looked for sunshine every day. Louise was incredibly intelligent. She enjoyed reading, knitting, sewing, puzzles, bridge, public television, the Augustana Symphony Orchestra and her grandchildren's music, art and athletics.
More than anything, Louise loved God; her husband, Arnold; her family; friends; neighbors; and all people around the world. Louise met Arnold while they worked together at the Clock Tower on the Rock Island Arsenal. They moved to Los Angeles, Calif., then returned to settle in Rock Island. They loved to visit with family and eat hand-churned ice cream at family reunions. Louise and Arnold were longtime members of First Lutheran Church in Moline, where she served as secretary for 16 years.
Louise donated to many charities, including the Swedish Heritage Society, Habitat for Humanity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Special Olympics and endowment at Augustana College.
Louise was patient and kind, brilliant, generous, strong and loving. She was loved dearly by her son, Gary Egger, and his wife, Bekah; daughter, Cathy Hassman, and her husband, John; daughter, Nancy Schilling, and her husband, Billy; grandchildren, Nate, and his wife Candy, Nick, Ian, Jean and her husband, Christian, Peter, Anthony, Walter, Andrew and Lauren; and great-grandchildren, Zack, Lucy and Rose.
Her memorial service will be held on July 29, 2019, 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Moline. Luncheon following.
