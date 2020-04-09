Louise A. Woods
Louise A. Woods

Louise A. Woods

June 30, 1939-April 9, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Private graveside services will take place at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Louise Taylor was born June 30, 1939, in rural Seaton, Ill., the daughter of Oscar and Belva (Hall) Taylor. She married John Ballheimer. She later married Wellington “ Jack” Woods August 4, 1971, at the First Christian Church, East Moline. He died July 1, 1998. She worked at the former East Moline State Hospital and later at Quint City Electric. Louise was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived for her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Lynn (Tad) Elder, East Moline, Deanna (Kenneth) McBride, Moline, and Kathleen Davis, Lakeland, Fla.; stepson, Wyman (DeDe) Woods, Mebane, N.C.; seven grandchildren; five great- grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn Stroops, Davenport and Joyce Jeffries, Beebe, Ark.; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends from Colona House.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Mark Ballheimer; stepdaughter, Gay Woods; granddaughter, Jessica Ballheimer; and five siblings.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

