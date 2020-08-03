You have permission to edit this article.
Louise A. Woods
EAST MOLINE

Louise A. Woods

Louise A. Woods

June 30, 1939- April 9, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Louise A. Woods, 80, of East Moline, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, Ill. A memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. A family service will be held at the conclusion. Louise was buried at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline.

Louise Taylor was born June 30, 1939, in rural Seaton, Ill., the daughter of Oscar and Belva (Hall) Taylor. She married John Ballheimer. She later married Wellington “ Jack” Woods August 4, 1971, at the First Christian Church, East Moline. He died July 1, 1998. She worked at the former East Moline State Hospital and later at Quint City Electric. Louise was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived for her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Lynn (Tad) Elder, East Moline, and Deanna (Kenneth) McBride, Moline, Kathleen Davis, Lakeland, FL; stepson, Wyman (DeDe) Woods, Mebane, N.C.; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn Stroops, Davenport, Joyce Jeffries, Beebe, Ark.; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends from Colona House.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Mark Ballheimer; stepdaughter, Gay Woods; granddaughter, Jessica Ballheimer; five siblings.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com

To plant a tree in memory of Louise Woods as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

