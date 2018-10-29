October 27, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Louis Edward Williams, 70, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at the home of his son.
Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1501-6th Ave. East Moline. Visitation will be two hours prior to services, starting at 9 a.m. Burial will be immediately following services at Hampton Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary is assisting the family.
Those left to cherish his memory are daughters, LaTayna (Herman) Morris, East Moline, and Hazel Williams, East Moline; son, Louis Williams Jr., Davenport; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Williams, Rock Island; host of nieces and nephews; special friend, Bertha Kelso; best friend, Robert Akers; and close nephew, LaMarcus Williams.
Full obituary can be viewed at sullivanellisltd.com.